Evacuations were started at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa and Catoosa residents were asked to shelter in place after a fire started in a storage tank at the port Wednesday morning.

An "all-clear" was issued by 10:30 a.m. after the fire was brought under control by Tulsa firefighters.

The fire at a storage tank on the north end of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System channel was reported shortly before 9 a.m., according to Tulsa Ports Director David Yarbrough.

With prevailing winds out of the west, a hazardous materials alarm was sounded, prompting an evacuation. The city of Catoosa posted to Facebook a notice about the situation, saying: "The Port of Catoosa has a Chemical Fire with a North Wind pushing it towards Catoosa. We recommend shelter in place until we can find out additional info."

About an hour and a half later, roads and gates at the port were reopened after the fire was extinguished, Yarbrough said, and the city of Catoosa posted an "all clear" Facebook update.

The Tulsa Fire Department also posted information about the fire on the department's Facebook page, indicating that the tank belongs to Holly Energy Partners. The department said the "empty 10,000 barrel storage tank had caught fire while undergoing repairs."

Yarbrough estimated the tank to be about 30 feet tall.

When the first Tulsa firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the top of the tank, the Fire Department reported.

The port's management sent out a mass text to workers to evacuate the area, and firefighters searched the industrial park to account for all members of the work site, according to the Fire Department's Facebook post.

Fire Department command coordinated with the hazmat coordinator and Holley Energy supervisors on an action plan as firefighters began knocking down the flames, the post says.

Once the fire appeared to be extinguished, the Fire Department used a thermal imaging camera to monitor the tank until it returned to near ambient temperature and then returned the scene to Holly management, the post continues.

The Rogers County Emergency Management Agency and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were also among responding agencies.

No injuries were reported.

The McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System is a 445-mile navigation channel from the Mississippi River to Catoosa, where the Tulsa Port of Catoosa is one of the largest, most inland river ports in the United States.

According to its website, the port's 2,000-acre industrial park has 70 companies that collectively employ nearly 3,000 workers.