Update: An 81-year-old man was killed Tuesday in the crash near Okmulgee, according to a news release.

Eddie Screechowl of Henryetta was reportedly driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup north on U.S. 75 when the truck left the road, went into the center median and then into oncoming southbound traffic.

The truck collided with a 2015 Freightliner, and Screechowl was pinned inside his pickup for nearly four hours. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was hospitalized with minor arm injuries, according to a preliminary crash report.

One person was killed when a pickup and a Henryetta trash truck collided on U.S. 75 on Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said.

The collision reportedly occurred around 1:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 75 near Celia Berryhill Road, just north of Okmulgee, according to a preliminary crash report.

Troopers diverted southbound traffic at Will Sampson Road while the accident was investigated and the highway was cleared, the OHP said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.