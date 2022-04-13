Two-year-old dies after being struck in driveway, Tulsa police say

A toddler did not survive his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in his north Tulsa driveway late Tuesday, according to police.

Emergency responders were called about 8 p.m. to the Elba Terrace Manufactured Home Community in the 1200 block of North Darlington Avenue.

The 2-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition with trauma to his torso and legs, police said in a news release.

The boy's father reportedly told investigators the family had just arrived home from a grocery store when the boy and his mother got out of the 2011 Dodge pickup while it was outside the house, on the street.

He said the child was following as his mother walked to the house and that he began pulling into the driveway.

The man told officers he felt a bump, got out and realized the boy had run back toward the pickup, the right rear wheel of which ran over him.

Early Wednesday, police said the boy died overnight from his injuries, calling it a "tragic accident."

Police said both parents are cooperating with investigators.

"This is a tragic situation for everyone involved. At this time, no charges are being filed," police said in a social media post.