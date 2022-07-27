Two Tulsans killed in crash on I-40 in New Mexico

Two Tulsans were killed early Monday in a head-on crash near Santa Rosa, New Mexico.

Stephen Barnes, 67, and Susan Barnes, 69, were eastbound on Interstate 40 in Guadaulpe County when the crash occurred about 8:40 a.m., according to a report from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety.

A 2017 Freightliner traveling west near mile marker 294 crossed the median and struck their Nissan Sentra head-on, the report states. Stephen Barnes, who was driving, and Susan Barnes were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver and another occupant of the Freightliner had injuries that were not considered life threatening and were taken to a hospital, according to the report.

Seat belts were equipped but "properly utilized," the report states. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.