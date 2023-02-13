A man and woman were fatally injured in separate Tulsa residential fires on Sunday and Monday.

The first victim was found in a house near 31st Street North and Frankfort Avenue by firefighters responding to multiple calls about 5 a.m. Sunday, a Tulsa Fire Department news release states.

After they arrived, firefighters saw flames coming from the attic and found the man unconscious in the house, the release continues.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to Fire Department spokesman Andy Little.

Investigators determined that a cooking fire caused that fatal blaze, Little said.

Firefighters found the second victim dead in an apartment at a complex in the 13100 block of East 31st Street after responding to a report that smoke was coming from the unit about 12:35 a.m. Monday, Little said.

Investigators determined that the fire was started by a dropped cigarette and eventually "smothered itself because it didn't have enough oxygen," he said.

The apartment unit was described as a "loss," but the rest of the complex was unaffected, Little said.

Both residences had only single occupants, and no pets were affected, he added.