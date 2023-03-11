Two women are dead after a collision in Ottawa County Saturday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:10 a.m. on US-69A and CR S 590 one mile west of Quapaw, OK.

According to OHP, Kimberly Quals, 23 of Baxter Springs, KS, was driving a 2018 Kia Soul eastbound on US-69-A when she crossed the center line for unknown reasons and struck Kayleigh Vann, 26 of Quapaw, in a 2020 Nissan Versa traveling westbound.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP states Quals was wearing her seatbelt, while Vann was not.