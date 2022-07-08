Two dead after single-vehicle crash on July 4 near Checotah

Two people were killed in single-vehicle crash early on July 4 near Checotah, according to a preliminary report from state troopers.

Bobby Gordan, 54, was reportedly driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota on Texanna Road at County Road East 1080 in McIntosh County with a passenger, Deborah Hines, 51.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m., when Gordan, a Checotah resident, attempted to pass another vehicle downhill, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The trooper's report cites a "high rate of speed" as the cause for Gordan losing control of the pickup and departing the road to the right. Hines, a Holdenville resident, and Goldan were both ejected when the pickup struck a tree, according to the preliminary crash report.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.