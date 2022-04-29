Two children among 4 killed in crash on Adair County highway, troopers say

Two children were among four victims of a fatal crash Thursday on U.S. 59 in Adair County, according to a preliminary report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, a 2014 Ford 3500 van with 10 passengers encountered a 1991 Dodge Ram pickup truck near Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts.

The circumstances of the crash remain unreported, but both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The van's driver, an unidentified 34-year-old woman, was a resident of Westville, troopers said.

Two passengers in the van, a 13-year-old girl and 11-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Transported to area hospitals in critical condition: a 14-year-old girl, 13-year-old girl, 7-year-old girl, 5-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy. Three other passengers in the van, a 37-year-old man, 10-year-old boy and 8-year-old boy, were treated and released from area hospitals.

The truck's driver was identified as a 61-year-old man from Caney Hill, Arkansas. A passenger in his truck, a 25-year-old man, was air-transported to a Missouri hospital in critical condition.

According to Westville Public Schools, counselors and clergy will be available for grieving students Friday after the crash involving a State Line Christian Academy van.