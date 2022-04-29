Two children among 4 killed in crash on Adair County highway, OHP says

Two children were among four victims of a fatal crash reportedly involving a school van in Adair County on Thursday.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, a 2014 Ford 3500 van with 10 passengers and a 1991 Dodge Ram pickup collided on U.S. 59 near Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts, the OHP reported.

The circumstances of the crash have not been unreported, but both drivers and two children in the van were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Westville Public Schools, counselors and clergy were available for grieving Westville students Friday after the crash involving a State Line Christian Academy van. The private school is also in Westville.

The van driver, a 34-year-old woman whose name had not been released Friday, was a resident of Westville, troopers said.

Two passengers in the van, a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver was a 61-year-old man from Caney Hill, Arkansas. A passenger in his truck, a 25-year-old man, was air-transported to a Missouri hospital in critical condition.

Transported to area hospitals in critical condition were a 14-year-old girl, 13-year-old girl, 7-year-old girl, 5-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy. Three other passengers in the van, a 37-year-old man, 10-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy, were treated and released from area hospitals.