A Tulsa woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 in west Tulsa on Monday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Denise Pierce, 56, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

How the crash occurred was still being investigated Monday evening, but troopers said Pierce was one of two people in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala. A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2017 Ford F-750 were also involved in the crash.

The drivers of the Impala and the Silverado were both taken to Saint Francis Hospital with multiple injuries but were stable, the OHP reported. The F-750 driver reportedly was not injured.