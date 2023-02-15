A Tulsa woman died Wednesday morning after a car crash about a mile south of Sand Springs.

Virginia McGlothlin, 60, was a passenger in a 2016 Chevrolet Trax when the crash with a 2013 Honda Pilot occurred on Oklahoma 97 at 61st Street just after 7:15 a.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver, a 17-year-old, failed to yield at a stop sign, according to an OHP spokeswoman.

McGlothlin and the 17-year-old driver were taken to hospitals, and McGlothlin later died, troopers reported. The teenager was admitted and was stable, troopers reported.

Troopers said the Honda driver, a 34-year-old Sapulpa woman, and her 8-year-old passenger were also hospitalized.

The collision remains under investigation, according to the preliminary crash report. It's unclear whether those involved were wearing seat belts.