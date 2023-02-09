A Tulsa woman was killed Wednesday after troopers say she failed to yield at a stop sign in Osage County.

Vickie Morrison, 66, was southbound in a 2020 Ford Escape on Ranchland Road just before 6 p.m. when she came upon the intersection of Oklahoma 20.

According to a preliminary crash report, Morrison failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by westbound traffic on the highway that was wet from rain.

Morrison was pinned for about two hours before Skiatook Fire Department extricated her from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The other driver, a 71-year-old man, was transported to a Tulsa hospital in good condition with internal injuries, troopers said.

The cause of the collision and condition of the drivers remains under investigation, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

