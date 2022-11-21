 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa woman, 34, dies after crash in Wagoner County

A Tulsa woman died Sunday afternoon after her car veered into another lane on a Wagoner County road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 

Tanya Delozier, 34, was heading west on East 700 Road when her 2015 Hyundai Elantra moved just left of the center of the road and struck an eastbound Toyota Tundra. At the time of the collision, she was not wearing her seatbelt and airbags were deployed, according to the OHP report.

After the crash Delozier was taken to the hospital by helicopter and was later pronounced dead. The other driver, a 31-year-old from Olton, Texas, was not hurt in the collision, the preliminary crash report states.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

