 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa woman, 26, killed in Cherokee County single-vehicle crash Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatality crash site, May 15, 2022
Google Maps

A Tulsa woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County on Sunday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Lara Sarett, 26, was a passenger in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee that crashed on East Steely Hollow Road about 10:25 a.m. Sunday, according to troopers.

Sarett was pronounced dead at a Tahlequah hospital, the OHP reported.

Details remain under investigation, but a preliminary crash report indicates that the SUV, driven by a 22-year-old Tulsa man, crashed at a sharp curve in the road. 

The driver was taken to Tulsa hospital, troopers reported, but his condition was not disclosed. Another passenger was treated at a local hospital and released.

All three occupants were wearing seat belts, troopers reported.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

American NATO paratroopers undergo live fire training in Norway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert