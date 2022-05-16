Tulsa woman, 26, killed in Cherokee County single-vehicle crash Sunday

A Tulsa woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County on Sunday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Lara Sarett, 26, was a passenger in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee that crashed on East Steely Hollow Road about 10:25 a.m. Sunday, according to troopers.

Sarett was pronounced dead at a Tahlequah hospital, the OHP reported.

Details remain under investigation, but a preliminary crash report indicates that the SUV, driven by a 22-year-old Tulsa man, crashed at a sharp curve in the road.

The driver was taken to Tulsa hospital, troopers reported, but his condition was not disclosed. Another passenger was treated at a local hospital and released.

All three occupants were wearing seat belts, troopers reported.