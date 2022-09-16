Tulsa man killed in western Oklahoma collision

A Tulsa man was killed Friday morning in a collision with a tractor-trailer in western Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The collision occurred on a gravel roadway at the intersection of Ellis County Roads 191 and 59, about 10 miles east of Arnett in Ellis County.

William H. Braudrick, 80, was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion when the crash happened. He was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene, troopers said.

The other driver, a Shattuck man driving a 2013 Freightliner, reportedly was not injured.

Braudrick's passenger, a 76-year-old woman from Vici, was stable when she was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital by helicopter, the OHP reported.

Troopers said they were still investigating what caused the collision.