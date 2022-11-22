 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa man killed in Cherokee County crash with truck

A 49-year-old Tulsa man was killed Monday morning in a crash involving a tractor-trailer rig on U.S. 62 west of Tahlequah, according to state authorities.

Ramon Briceldo Amado-Flores was driving a 2008 Kia Optima around 10:15 a.m. when the crash occurred at Cherokee County Road 490, according to a preliminary Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. 

Details of the crash were not provided, but a 2006 Peterbilt truck struck the car on the four-lane highway, leaving Amado-Flores pinned in the wreckage for about 45 minutes.

He was then taken to a Tahlequah hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash.

The truck driver reported was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation, but troopers cited the cause as failure to yield.

