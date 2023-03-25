A Tulsa man is dead following a collision in Okmulgee County Saturday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred around 3:30 p.m. on OK-16 east of N 110 near Beggs.

According to the report, a 57-year-old man was traveling eastbound on OK-16 in a 2019 Toyota Corolla when the vehicle departed the roadway right striking a fence and rolled one turn coming to rest on its tires. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP is withholding the identity of the man at this time. The cause of the collision is currently under investigation. OHP says the driver had his seatbelt on.