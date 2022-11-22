Tulsa man, 49, killed in crash with semi in Cherokee County

A 49-year-old Tulsa man was killed Monday night in a crash involving a tractor-trailer rig on U.S. 62 near Tahlequah, according to state authorities.

Ramon Briceldo Amado-Flores was driving a 2008 Kia Optima around 10:15 p.m. when the crash occurred at 490 Road, according to a preliminary Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

Details of the crash were not provided, but a 2006 Peterbilt struck the car on the four-lane highway, leaving Amado-Flores pinned for about 45 minutes. He was then transported to a Tahlequah hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash.

The other driver was not injured. Troopers cited the cause of the crash as failure to yield. The collision remains under investigation.