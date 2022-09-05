Tulsa man, 30, killed in crash at gas station parking lot along Turner Turnpike

A collision Saturday in the parking lot of a gas station on the Turner Turnpike left a Tulsa man dead, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP released few details late Sunday evening in the crash involving a tractor-trailer rig.

A 2012 Chevrolet Malibu in the Phillips 66 parking lot in Chandler collided with a 2022 Peterbuilt around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

The driver of the Malibu, a 17-year-old from Claremore, was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Her passenger, Joshua Hykeith Graves, 30, was pinned in the vehicle for an unknown amount of time, troopers said. He was transported to a hospital in Stroud, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer rig, a 29-year-old from New York City, was not injured.

The cause of the collision and further details remain under investigation, the news release states.