Trash collector killed in crash west of Sand Springs early Monday

A trash collector for American Waste Control was killed early Monday when he was struck while crossing a dark street west of Sand Springs, authorities said.

Clarence Bond Jr., 44, of Tulsa was struck by a 2017 Honda Civic just before 6 a.m. while crossing 209th West Avenue with a trash cart about a quarter-mile north of U.S. 412, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers reported that the 24-year-old driver was not injured, but Bond was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for American Waste Control confirmed that Bond was working for the company at the time.