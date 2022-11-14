 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trash collector killed in crash west of Sand Springs early Monday

A trash collector for American Waste Control was killed early Monday when he was struck while crossing a dark street west of Sand Springs, authorities said.

Clarence Bond Jr., 44, of Tulsa was struck by a 2017 Honda Civic just before 6 a.m. while crossing 209th West Avenue with a trash cart about a quarter-mile north of U.S. 412, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers reported that the 24-year-old driver was not injured, but Bond was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A spokeswoman for American Waste Control confirmed that Bond was working for the company at the time.

Photojournalism by Tom Gilbert, Ian Maule, Stephen Pingry, Mike Simons and Daniel Shular from October 2022.
