Trash collector killed in crash near Sand Springs early Monday

A trash collector was killed early Monday morning in a crash on 209th West Avenue near Sand Springs, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Clarence Bond Jr., 44, was reportedly struck by a 2017 Honda Civic just before 6 a.m. about a quarter-mile north of U.S. 412, eight miles west of Sand Springs.

According to a preliminary crash report, troopers said the 24-year-old driver was not injured, but Bond was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bond was not employed with the city of Sand Springs and may have been a contracted worker for American Waste Control who was on duty at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sand Springs Leader Editor Sharon Bishop-Baldwin contributed to this report.