Three teenagers from Sapulpa were killed Wednesday afternoon when they were ejected during a single-vehicle crash on 161st West Avenue, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The car in which they were riding, a 2013 Ford Focus, crashed around 3:40 p.m. on the two-lane road near Lake Sahoma in Creek County. The car was driven by a 16-year-old Sapulpa boy.

Troopers did not indicate the cause of the crash.

According to a preliminary crash report, two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl were thrown from the vehicle and later were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who was pinned for an unknown amount of time inside the wrecked car, was taken to a Tulsa hospital with critical head and trunk injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the OHP.

