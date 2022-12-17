Texas man killed, others injured in multi-car crash in Ottawa County

A Texas man was killed in a crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike in Ottawa County Friday afternoon, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, Texas was driving a 2014 Mercedes Benz ML350 traveling eastbound 3 miles east of Quapaw when he was struck in the rear by a man driving a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe at around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Korn then struck a 2016 Volvo semi on the driver rear tractor tires. The Hyundai then flipped one time.

Korn was taken to a hospital in Joplin where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

A passenger with Korn was admitted to the hospital in good condition with several injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was treated for several injuries and released.

The driver of the Volvo was not injured.

OHP says the cause of the collision is currently under investigation. All parties were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.