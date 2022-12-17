 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas man killed, others injured in multi-car crash in Ottawa County

  • 0

A Texas man was killed in a crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike in Ottawa County Friday afternoon, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, Texas was driving a 2014 Mercedes Benz ML350 traveling eastbound 3 miles east of Quapaw when he was struck in the rear by a man driving a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe at around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Korn then struck a 2016 Volvo semi on the driver rear tractor tires. The Hyundai then flipped one time.

Korn was taken to a hospital in Joplin where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

A passenger with Korn was admitted to the hospital in good condition with several injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was treated for several injuries and released.

The driver of the Volvo was not injured.

People are also reading…

OHP says the cause of the collision is currently under investigation. All parties were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Morocco fans dream of World Cup third place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert