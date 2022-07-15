 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen still missing after one year

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for one year.

Diajhane Mitchell was 15 years old when she disappeared. She was last seen at her home in Tulsa on July 15, 2021, according to a news release.

Officials think Mitchell might still be in Oklahoma and may have traveled to Oklahoma City.

Mitchell was 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed 145 pounds when she disappeared. She is Black and has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about Mitchell or her whereabouts is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

071622-tul-nws-mitchell-diajhane

Mitchell

 Courtesy National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

