Stillwater man killed in crash Tuesday

Stillwater police are investigating a collision that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Joseph McQuain, 86, of Stillwater was a passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze that apparently turned into the path of an eastbound 2016 Volkswagen Jetta at Sixth Avenue and Range Road around 1:30 p.m.

McQuain was taken to a local hospital and then transferred by helicopter to the University of Oklahoma Trauma Center in Oklahoma City, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chevrolet was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, according to a news release from the Police Department. The occupants of the Volkswagen received medical treatment at the scene.

Seat belts were in use by all occupants, the release states.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Stillwater Police Lt. Low at 405-533-8485.