A Sperry man is dead after a fatal collision on US-75 in Tulsa County Friday afternoon, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

The wreck occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of US-75 and 106th St. N, east of Sperry, Ok. in Tulsa County.

According to OHP, Dalton Wright, 22, was driving a 2001 Toyota Corolla westbound on 106th St N. when he failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into a 2020 Ford Ranger headed southbound on US-75.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Ranger were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. They are listed as being in fair condition.

Both drivers and the passengers were wearing their seatbelts.