A Sperry man was killed in a collision on U.S. 75 in Tulsa County on Friday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The wreck occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 75 and 106th Street North, east of Sperry in Tulsa County.

According to OHP, Dalton Wright, 22, was driving a 2001 Toyota Corolla westbound on 106th Street North when he failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into a 2020 Ford Ranger headed south on U.S. 75.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Ranger were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. They were listed in fair condition Saturday.

Both drivers and the passengers were wearing their seatbelts.