Southbound traffic on U.S. 169 will be affected through early Monday afternoon, with a crane to lift an oversized load that forced the closure of the 21st Street offramp the night before.

The right lane of southbound 169 will be closed at 21st Street through about 1 p.m. Monday, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane while the crane lifts the load that became unstable while being hauled on the highway Sunday night. The southbound off-ramp to 21st Street will stay closed through about 3 p.m. Monday.

Drivers should expect delays or locate an alternate route, ODOT said in a news release.