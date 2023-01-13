Skiatook man, 48, killed after crashing head-on into semi in Osage County

A Skiatook man was killed Thursday afternoon after crashing head-on into a tractor-trailer rig on an Osage County road, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Bradley Prather, 48, was driving a 2009 Ford F350 pickup truck east on County Road 2130 around 3 p.m. Thursday when he went left of the center line, according to a preliminary crash report.
His pickup crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer rig about nine miles west of Avant, troopers said. Prather, who was pinned about 45 minutes inside the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prather was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.
The other driver was not injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to OHP.