Skiatook man, 48, killed after crashing head-on into semi in Osage County

A Skiatook man was killed Thursday afternoon after crashing head-on into a tractor-trailer rig on an Osage County road, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Bradley Prather, 48, was driving a 2009 Ford F350 pickup truck east on County Road 2130 around 3 p.m. Thursday when he went left of the center line, according to a preliminary crash report.

His pickup crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer rig about nine miles west of Avant, troopers said. Prather, who was pinned about 45 minutes inside the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prather was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

The other driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to OHP.

