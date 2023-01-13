 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Skiatook man, 48, killed after crashing head-on into semi in Osage County

  • 0

A Skiatook man was killed Thursday afternoon after crashing head-on into a tractor-trailer rig on an Osage County road, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Bradley Prather, 48, was driving a 2009 Ford F350 pickup truck east on County Road 2130 around 3 p.m. Thursday when he went left of the center line, according to a preliminary crash report.

His pickup crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer rig about nine miles west of Avant, troopers said. Prather, who was pinned about 45 minutes inside the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prather was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

The other driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to OHP.

People are also reading…

Video: Traffic deaths are at record numbers

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

19-year-old man dies in collision in Okmulgee County

19-year-old man dies in collision in Okmulgee County

Dead is Dawson Sumner, 19, of Beggs, Ok. Sumner was a passenger of a 2019 Ford Mustang when it was in a collision with a 2014 Ford F150 just before 5 a.m. on US-75, 3/10th mile south of Happy Camp Road, 1.5 miles north of Beggs. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Why California’s floods won't end its historic drought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert