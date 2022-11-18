Sapulpa woman, 29, killed in fiery crash off Creek Turnpike on Thursday night

A Sapulpa woman was killed Thursday night in a fiery crash on the Creek Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Mckenzie Gee, 29, was reportedly westbound on the Creek Turnpike near U.S. 75 around 8:30 p.m. when her vehicle went off the right side of the road.

In the preliminary crash report, troopers said Gee's vehicle went through a fence and continued into a backyard, where the vehicle struck an occupied house and caught fire.

Gee was pronounced dead at the scene by EMSA responders. Her vehicle was burned beyond recognition, according to OHP.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Gee was wearing a seat belt, troopers said.