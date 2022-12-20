Sapulpa man, 40, killed in crash late Monday

A crash left a Sapulpa man dead late Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Jeremy Taylor, 40, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when the crash happened near the intersection of 62nd Street and 97th West Avenue around 9:30 p.m., troopers said in a preliminary crash report.
Taylor, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene about five miles northeast of Sapulpa, according to the report.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further details were provided.