Sallisaw man, 75, killed in fiery crash on I-40 in Sequoyah County

David Mobley was westbound in a 2011 Dodge truck about three miles west of Muldrow around 4:15 p.m. Jan. 20 when he rear-ended a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said.

The truck departed the interstate to the left, struck a cable barrier and continued about 120 yards before bursting into flames, according to a preliminary crash report. Mobley was pinned inside for about two hours before an emergency crew got him out and pronounced him dead at the scene.