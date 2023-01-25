 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sallisaw man, 75, killed in fiery crash on I-40 in Sequoyah County

  • Updated
  • 0

A 75-year-old Sallisaw man was killed Friday in a fiery crash on Interstate 40 in Sequoyah County.

David Mobley was westbound in a 2011 Dodge truck about three miles west of Muldrow around 4:15 p.m. Jan. 20 when he rear-ended a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said.

The truck departed the interstate to the left, struck a cable barrier and continued about 120 yards before bursting into flames, according to a preliminary crash report. Mobley was pinned inside for about two hours before an emergency crew got him out and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the report.

People are also reading…

 

Video: Traffic deaths are at record numbers

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

19-year-old man dies in collision in Okmulgee County

19-year-old man dies in collision in Okmulgee County

Dead is Dawson Sumner, 19, of Beggs, Ok. Sumner was a passenger of a 2019 Ford Mustang when it was in a collision with a 2014 Ford F150 just before 5 a.m. on US-75, 3/10th mile south of Happy Camp Road, 1.5 miles north of Beggs. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Why restoring this ancient Mayan temple is the key to so many discoveries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert