Sallisaw man, 75, killed in fiery crash on I-40 in Sequoyah County

A 75-year-old Sallisaw man was killed Friday in a fiery crash on Interstate 40 in Sequoyah County.
David Mobley was westbound in a 2011 Dodge truck about three miles west of Muldrow around 4:15 p.m. Jan. 20 when he rear-ended a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said.
The truck departed the interstate to the left, struck a cable barrier and continued about 120 yards before bursting into flames, according to a preliminary crash report. Mobley was pinned inside for about two hours before an emergency crew got him out and pronounced him dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the report.