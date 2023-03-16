A Pryor woman was killed late Wednesday in a crash on a Mayes County road that left her passenger hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Rhonda Collom, 56, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe east on County Road 440 when the vehicle drifted left about five miles north of Pryor. According to a preliminary crash report, Collom overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, which then began to roll.

Collom, who troopers say was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected in the crash. The vehicle rolled four times, and airbags deployed. Her passenger, a 27-year-old Pryor woman, was air-evacuated to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition. Her seat belt was in use, troopers said.

The cause of the crash reportedly was due to unsafe speeds exceeding the legal limit, the troopers' report states.

Video: Traffic deaths at record numbers