A Pryor man was killed in a collision Monday afternoon after his pickup hit a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Merle Gray, 78, was driving a 2020 Toyota 4Runner east on West 480 Road about two miles west of Pryor when his pickup departed the road to the right and hit a tree, troopers said.

Gray died at the scene.

Troopers said they are still investigating what cause the collision.