Police officer taken to hospital as precaution after north Tulsa collision

A police officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution Tuesday evening after a traffic collision in north Tulsa rendered two vehicles immobile. 

The officer was driving north on Harvard Avenue in response to a robbery report about 5:25 p.m. when a southbound pickup attempted to turn left onto Apache Street and collided with the patrol SUV, Tulsa Police Traffic Unit Lt. Stephen Florea said. 

The officer had a green light, and a "no left turn" sign has been posted at the intersection for months due to ongoing construction, Florea said. 

"This is one of the reasons you see my squad out here almost every day writing 'no left turn' citations at this intersection — trying to avoid stuff like this happening," Florea said. 

The officer was wearing a seat belt and appeared to have suffered only some bumps and bruises, Florea said, but he also seemed "a little bit dazed," so he was taken to a hospital as a precaution. 

The driver of the pickup reportedly was uninjured and cooperated with officers at the scene. He was cited for disobeying a traffic control device, Florea said. 

Florea heads the Traffic Unit at the Police Department's Gilcrease Uniform Patrol Division, and he said the unit's officers have worked about two dozen fatal crashes in north Tulsa this year alone. 

His unit focuses enforcement on traffic violations most likely to cause fatal crashes, he said, such as not wearing seat belts, speeding and/or impaired driving, but with staffing shortages, the officers are not able to be out in force as much as they'd like. 

"Please pay attention to traffic control devices," he said. 

