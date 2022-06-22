 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police investigate after Stillwater man killed in crash Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Stillwater police are investigating a collision that left a local man dead Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene at Sixth Avenue and Range Road, where a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze had reportedly turned into the path of an eastbound 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.

Police said a passenger in the Cruze, Joseph McQuain, 86, of Stillwater, was transported to a local hospital, then transferred by helicopter to OU Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, according to a news release. The occupants of the Jetta received medical treatment at the scene.

Seat belts were in use by all occupants, the release states.

Those with information are asked to contact Stillwater Police Lt. Low at 405-533-8485.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Quickly growing wildfire burns near neighborhoods south of San Francisco

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert