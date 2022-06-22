Police investigate after Stillwater man killed in crash Tuesday

Stillwater police are investigating a collision that left a local man dead Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene at Sixth Avenue and Range Road, where a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze had reportedly turned into the path of an eastbound 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.

Police said a passenger in the Cruze, Joseph McQuain, 86, of Stillwater, was transported to a local hospital, then transferred by helicopter to OU Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, according to a news release. The occupants of the Jetta received medical treatment at the scene.

Seat belts were in use by all occupants, the release states.

Those with information are asked to contact Stillwater Police Lt. Low at 405-533-8485.