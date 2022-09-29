Person hit, killed in hit-and-run on Turner Turnpike near Bristow, OHP says

A person standing on the Turner Turnpike near Bristow was killed after being hit by three vehicles Thursday afternoon, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson said, and the driver of the initial vehicle did not stay at the scene.

The crash narrowed the eastbound side of the turnpike to one lane.

The person was standing outside their car when the initial vehicle hit them, said Eric Foster with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and ended up in the middle of the roadway. A second and third vehicle hit the person as well.

Though the initial driver who hit the person left the scene, Foster said OHP does have enough information to locate that person.

The crash was reported about 3:20 p.m., and OHP said the turnpike could stay partially closed for several hours.