A pedestrian was killed early Monday morning in a crash on 209th West Avenue near Sand Springs, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Clarence Bond Jr., 44, was reportedly on foot about eight miles west of Sand Springs near West Eighth Street when a 2017 Honda Civic struck him just before 6 a.m.

According to a preliminary crash report, troopers said the 24-year-old driver was not injured, but Bond was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.