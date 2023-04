A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking on the Broken Arrow Expressway Saturday night, Tulsa Police report.

According to the report, the man was walking in the lanes of traffic at 3600 East Highway 64 and 51 westbound when he was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is said to not be at fault at this time and is fully cooperating with the investigation.