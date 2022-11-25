 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pawnee County woman killed in crash Friday afternoon on Lincoln County highway

A 64-year-old Pawnee County woman was killed Friday afternoon in a crash on U.S. 177 near Carney, state troopers said.

Teresa Jennings was driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla near East 840 Road in Lincoln County at around 3:15 p.m. Another vehicle, a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder driven by a 20-year-old man from Lubbock, Texas, was involved in the collision, but the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not released details of what occurred. The other driver wasn't injured, but Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a preliminary crash report.

The cause of the crash and conditions of those involved remains under investigation, according to the OHP.

