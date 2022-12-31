Passenger dies in collision in Okmulgee County

A man is dead after a crash on U.S. 75 in Okmulgee County on Saturday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Dawson Sumner, 19, of Beggs was a passenger in a 2019 Ford Mustang when it collided with a 2014 Ford F150 truck just before 5 a.m. just north of Beggs. Sumner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger of the Mustang were treated for injuries and released from St. Francis Hospital. The driver and passenger of the Ford F150 were also treated for injuries and released.

The collision is still under investigation, according to OHP.