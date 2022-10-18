Owasso man killed in ATV crash Sunday

An Owasso man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident Sunday.

Larry Helton, 64, was driving a 2016 Polaris Ranger around 1:20 p.m. Sunday about a mile east of Owasso along Keetonville Road, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers said Helton was driving down a steep dirt trail when the ATV hit an embankment and struck multiple trees, ejecting him about 14 feet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the preliminary crash report.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.