Osage County deputy killed in Friday collision was T-boned by vehicle driven by 14-year-old, OHP says

An Osage county deputy who was killed in a Friday morning collision on his way to work was T-boned by a vehicle driven by a 14-year-old girl from Kansas, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Monday afternoon.

Capt. William Hargraves, 44, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 east on U.S. 60 north of Fairfax when a 2008 Lexus driven by the 14-year-old girl south on Oklahoma 18 collided with Hargraves' pickup just before 8 a.m. for an unknown reason, troopers said.

The Lexus then hit a third vehicle, whose driver, a Tulsa man, was not injured.

Hargraves' pickup continued traveling until it hit a utility pole, and Hargraves died at the scene from multiple injuries. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

The teenager was pinned in her vehicle for over three hours before being rescued by Shidler firefighters, but she and her passenger, a Foreaker woman, were not injured.

Troopers said they are still investigating what caused the Lexus to hit Hargraves' pickup.