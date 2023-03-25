One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday morning near Wagoner, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. about 4 miles south of the city limits on Oklahoma 16 near County Road 770, the report states.

The crash involved a 2003 Chevrolet 1500 truck, a 1999 Ford F350 pickup and a 2019 Kia Optima. The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital and was listed in serious condition. The driver of the Kia was not injured.

OHP is investigating to determine the cause and circumstances of the wreck and is not releasing the name of deceased at this time.