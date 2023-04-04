One person was killed when a pickup and a Henryetta trash truck collided on U.S. 75 on Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said.

The collision reportedly occurred around 1:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 75 near Celia Berryhill Road, just north of Okmulgee, according to a preliminary crash report.

Troopers diverted southbound traffic at Will Sampson Road while the accident was investigated and the highway was cleared, the OHP said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.