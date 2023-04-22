An Oklahoma City man is dead following a collision in Muskogee County Friday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on OK-16 and S. 154th St. West near Haskell.

According to the report, a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with a 2022 Ford Transit Van.

Malachi Bailey, 26, a passenger in the Impala, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Impala was admitted to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. The driver of the Ford Transit Van was treated for injuries and released, while a passenger was admitted for observation with injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. The occupants of the Impala were not using their seatbelts. The seatbelts were in use in the Ford Transit Van.