A fatal crash on Tuesday left one person dead and closed a stretch of Interstate 44 in Tulsa for hours, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A Dodge Charger was driving the wrong direction on eastbound I-44 at Yale Avenue when it collided with a tractor-trailer just before 2:10 a.m., an OHP report states.

After the collision, the truck caught on fire.

The truck driver was able to get out and was treated for minor injuries at a hospital before being released, the report says.

The other driver was pinned in the Charger for about two hours and later died at the scene, the report states. Tulsa firefighters extricated the body from the car.

I-44 was closed to traffic in the area until about 10:20 a.m. because of the crash, the OHP said.