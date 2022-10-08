 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Okmulgee man killed in crash on I-44

  • Updated
  • 0

An Okmulgee man is dead after a crash on Interstate 44 near Lewis Ave. heading westbound Saturday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Mitchell Dewayne Agent, 29, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck around 6:45 p.m. when he departed the roadway striking a retaining wall continuing westbound and then striking the bridge abutment, according to initial OHP reports. He was pinned in his vehicle for over an hour until extricated by Tulsa Fire Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision in under investigation. OHP said the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert