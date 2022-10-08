Okmulgee man killed in crash on I-44

An Okmulgee man is dead after a crash on Interstate 44 near Lewis Ave. heading westbound Saturday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Mitchell Dewayne Agent, 29, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck around 6:45 p.m. when he departed the roadway striking a retaining wall continuing westbound and then striking the bridge abutment, according to initial OHP reports. He was pinned in his vehicle for over an hour until extricated by Tulsa Fire Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision in under investigation. OHP said the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.