OHP: Broken Arrow woman killed in crash on turnpike after U-turn attempt

A Broken Arrow woman was killed in a crash late Wednesday after an attempted U-turn resulted in a collision on the Turner Turnpike, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A 29-year-old Tulsa woman was reportedly driving a 2005 Infiniti G35 east on the Turner Turnpike in Depew just before 10 p.m. Wednesday when troopers say she made an unsafe lane change.

A preliminary crash report, noting two other occupants in the vehicle, said she then attempted a U-turn into westbound traffic when the car was struck by an eastbound 2022 Peterbilt tractor-trailer rig.

Both women in the car were not wearing seat belts, troopers said. They were ejected in the crash; Betty Turner, 74, of Broken Arrow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, a 32-year-old man from Henryetta, was wearing a seat belt. He refused treatment after being transported to a Tulsa hospital.

The driver was transported by Survival Flight to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition, according to the OHP report.

Neither occupant of the tractor-trailer rig was injured.

Troopers cited the cause of the collision as an unsafe lane change.