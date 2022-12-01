OHP: Broken Arrow woman killed in crash on turnpike after U-turn attempt

A Broken Arrow woman was killed in a crash late Wednesday after an attempted U-turn resulted in a collision on the Turner Turnpike, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
A 29-year-old Tulsa woman was reportedly driving a 2005 Infiniti G35 east on the Turner Turnpike in Depew just before 10 p.m. Wednesday when troopers say she made an unsafe lane change.
A preliminary crash report, noting two other occupants in the vehicle, said she then attempted a U-turn into westbound traffic when the car was struck by an eastbound 2022 Peterbilt tractor-trailer rig.
Both women in the car were not wearing seat belts, troopers said. They were ejected in the crash; Betty Turner, 74, of Broken Arrow was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another passenger, a 32-year-old man from Henryetta, was wearing a seat belt. He refused treatment after being transported to a Tulsa hospital.
The driver was transported by Survival Flight to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition, according to the OHP report.
Neither occupant of the tractor-trailer rig was injured.
Troopers cited the cause of the collision as an unsafe lane change.
U.S. traffic deaths have spiked dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
