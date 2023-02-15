A 42-year-old man died Tuesday night after a car crash on a Muskogee road.

Jessie Justus was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt on 17th Street about a half mile south of Harris Road just before 7:15 p.m. when he crashed, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The vehicle's air bag reportedly deployed.

Troopers said Justus, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the crash and condition of the driver remain under investigation, according to the preliminary report.